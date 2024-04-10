Kaheel Energy: envoy comes forward with support

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) has come forward in support of M/s Kaheel Energy EZE for completion of power evacuation study for Oracle Energy Limited’s hybrid renewable power plant of 1.3 GW at Jhimpir Wind Corridor, official sources told Business Recorder.

M/s Kaheel Energy (Kaheel) in a letter referred to an earlier correspondence from its majority owned subsidiary Oracle Energy Limited (OEL) of March 01, 2024,

According to Chairman Kaheel Energy, his company is developing a 1.3 GW hybrid renewable energy power plant consisting of 500 MW of wind and 800MW of solar, in Southern Pakistan in the designated Jhimpir wind corridor in partner-ship with Oracle Power (Plc).

As a next phase of bankable Project feasibility, the company needs to proceed with the evacuation study and subsequent phases of the project.

In order to complete the feasibility, the power firm requires data from the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) which is crucial for evaluating the project’s feasibility and determining its potential impact on the national grid.

This is an important milestone and is a common practice for all power generation companies in Pakistan.

The current status of the project is follows: (i) Letter of Intent (LoI) obtained from the Government of Sindh, enabling the production of hybrid power for captive or commercial use; (ii) acquired 7,000 acre/28.3 km² of land for the Project; (iii) signed an investment MoU with State Grid Corporation of China to potentially develop and finance the renewable power project; (iv) completed a Commercial and Technical Renewable Power Study by SIDRI (Shanghai Survey, Design and Research Institute) and State Grid for 1.3GW of RE power comprising of 800MW of solar and 500MW of wind and 450MW of battery; (v) commissioned the Interconnection and Transmission Study with Power Planners International (PPI), reputable transmission sector firm, for report on grid connectivity and integration grid analysis;(vi) completed the Topographic Survey by FUGRO, a global geo-intelligence expert, for the project site using cutting-edge drone technology.

The survey gathered precise terrain data across a vast 28 km2 area, delivering critical insights for project design and confirmed suitability; (vii) commissioned ESIA Study to SGS, a global integrated service provider.

The study includes establishing environmental baseline, field surveys, scoping session and a comprehensive wildlife survey on the extensive land site; (viii) commissioned Geotechni-cal Study and Electrical Resistivity Survey to F&M, a leading engineering and testing service provider.

GTS encompasses detailed soil investigation. The study, in parallel with Electrical Resistivity Survey, will optimize site planning and design, setting the stage for the FEED phase; and (ix) initiated Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) Registry process with VERRA, a programme for carbon standard verification, and for future carbon credit trading.

“We understand the importance of governmental support and collaboration in realizing such projects.

Therefore, we reiterate our commitment to work closely with the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) to ensure the successful completion of the feasibility study and subsequent stages of the project.

Hence, we kindly request the Ministry to facilitate this arrangement with NTDC so that we can progress further with the Project developmental activities,” said Chairman Kaheel Energy.

The power firm argued that it believes completing the feasibility study in a timely manner will not only facilitate decision-making processes but also demonstrate its commitment to advancing renewable energy initiatives in Pakistan.

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, in his letter to Power Minister has expressed the hope that the project will receive attention of Minister in order to facilitate materializing the key next steps to complete the project successfully.

