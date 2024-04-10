Managing cotton crop during drought conditions

According to a United Nations report, Pakistan is among 22 countries worldwide experiencing an emergency drought situation for the past 2-3 years. The lack of proper adaptation strategies to changing climate conditions has exposed us to significant risks of drought, severely impacting agriculture.

Over 80% of our agriculture relies on the Indus River, but the hot, dry weather and intense heat waves have led to water scarcity, directly affecting our crops. Specifically, areas cultivating cotton in South Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan are grappling with drought conditions, characterized by insufficient rainfall and water scarcity, which hinder the growth and productivity of cotton plants.

A recent report by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) indicates that Pakistan may encounter a water shortage of 30-35% during the upcoming kharif crop season, beginning April 1.This poses a significant challenge for cotton cultivation, potentially impacting crucial cash crops like cotton.

Cotton, as a crop, thrives when it receives sufficient moisture throughout its growth cycle, ensuring optimal yield and fiber quality. However, with drought affecting different stages of cotton growth, both the per-acre production and farmers’ incomes are significantly declining.

This reduction in cotton output is further burdening the nation’s finances, as there’s a growing need to import cotton to sustain the textile industry. To mitigate the adverse effects of drought on cotton cultivation and sustain productivity in drought-prone areas, it’s imperative to implement effective water management practices, closely monitor crop development, and adopt adaptive strategies. These measures are crucial for maintaining cotton production levels and alleviating the economic strain caused by drought-induced challenges in the cotton sector.

Cotton farmers can enhance their yields by opting for cotton varieties specifically bred to thrive in low-water and high-temperature conditions. These drought-tolerant varieties exhibit resilience against water scarcity and extreme heat, owing to their deep root systems.

As a result, they maintain their yield even during hot, dry seasons. For optimal land preparation, farmers should plough deeply to break up soil compaction. Additionally, employing laser land leveling technology is essential for ensuring a flat field surface, providing all cotton plants with equal access to water and fertilizers. This method not only promotes water and fertilizer efficiency but also boosts yields per acre while reducing water stress on the crop by 15 to 20%.

Ultimately, adopting these practices can lower production costs and improve overall cotton productivity. Mulching stands out as a highly effective method in cotton cultivation, especially for mitigating the impact of drought.

During the hot, dry season, cotton crops often experience increased water stress, indicated by the appearance of flowers at the plant’s top. Drought conditions can stunt plant growth, leading to fruit and leaf loss, which significantly decreases yield potential. Moreover, as temperatures rise, water evaporation from the soil accelerates, causing moisture levels in the field to plummet.

To address these challenges, cotton farmers typically adjust irrigation schedules, reducing the duration of watering for the crop. Additionally, it’s recommended to apply one bag of SOP or MOP per acre, as advised by cotton experts, to meet the crop’s nutritional needs. Supplementing this, foliar spraying can also help ensure the plants receive necessary nutrients, enhancing their resilience to drought stress.

To enhance crop resilience against drought, farmers can prepare a nutrient solution comprising 300 grams of potash, 250 grams of boron, 250 grams of zinc, 150 grams of copper, and 150 grams of manganese. These components are mixed separately and then combined for spraying across the field, covering per acre. For added efficacy, 2 kilograms of urea can be included in the solution.

In instances of severe drought stress, this spraying process can be repeated two or three times at 15-day intervals, taking into account the crop’s condition. Foliar spraying delivers nutrients directly to the plants, which are absorbed through small pores in the leaves called stomata. This method promotes the growth of cotton bolls, enhances fruiting, reduces fruit shedding, stimulates plant growth, improves cotton fiber quality, and mitigates the adverse effects of drought on the crop.

Drought stress can trigger a wilt attack in cotton plants, causing them to appear limp and withered — a condition known as Parawilt. Unlike typical fungal diseases, Parawilt stems from water scarcity in the field, leading to dehydration and eventual drying of the plants, particularly under high temperatures. If left unchecked, this can result in extensive damage across the entire field.

To address Parawilt, farmers should prioritize proper irrigation to ensure sufficient moisture levels in the soil. Additionally, applying 300 grams of copper oxychloride per acre through irrigation can help manage the condition.

High fruit load on cotton plants coupled with inadequate nutrition and water supply can exacerbate wilt symptoms, especially during hot weather. If signs of wilt disease manifest, farmers can mix 1 gram of cobalt chloride with 100 liters of water and spray it across the entire field on a per-acre basis.

Subsequently, after a day’s interval, they should mix 40 grams of urea with 20 liters of water and spray it evenly across the field. During the hot and dry season, mite infestations on cotton crops tend to escalate, as these conditions are highly conducive to mite proliferation.

In hot dry weather, cotton leaves may become tough and coarse, making them vulnerable to mite attacks on the undersides of the leaves. To address this issue, farmers can combat mite infestations by spraying a solution of either 400 ml of EbaMactan+Thiomethoxide mixture or 100ml of EbaMactan+Spiromesifen mixture diluted in 100 litres of water per acre. This treatment helps control mite populations and mitigates potential damage to the cotton crop.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024