India’s murderous campaign

In recent months, a dark and highly disturbing aspect of the way India conducts its foreign and security policy has been in the spotlight, with Canadian and American authorities revealing the involvement of Indian intelligence operatives in assassinations and attempted murders of Sikh dissidents living in their countries.

To add to this, back in January, Pakistan’s foreign secretary had pointed out that India is running a “sophisticated and sinister” campaign of “extra-territorial and extrajudicial killings” inside our borders, and had stated that there was “credible evidence” of links between Indian agents and the assassinations of two Pakistani citizens in Sialkot and Rawalakot.

It now appears that these two murders represented only the tip of the iceberg, with shocking revelations in a UK newspaper highlighting how the Indian government’s wider strategy to eliminate alleged terrorists and dissidents living on foreign soil has led to around 20 murders taking place inside Pakistan since 2020.

In-depth reporting in The Guardian, which involved interviews with intelligence officials of both countries, indicates that this “emboldened approach to national security” started to take shape in response to the 2019 Pulwama attack, and was spearheaded by the notorious Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), with an Indian intelligence official stating that the country had drawn inspiration from the way Israel’s Mossad had dealt with perceived enemies residing on foreign soil.

In addition, the brutal murder of Saudi journalist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi also triggered “debate among the top brass of intelligence in the prime minister’s office about how something can be learned from the case”.

The reference to Khashoggi’s murder takes on a more ominous tone and serves to emphasise the callous disregard for fundamental rights, human life and international law, as Indian officials reportedly deemed this violent approach to dealing with dissidents to be an effective one, as it would “not only get rid of your enemy but send a chilling message, a warning to the people working against you”.

As has been apparent for some time and now solidified with The Guardian’s reporting, India’s muscular approach to dealing with critical voices and alleged terrorists under Narendra Modi has taken an illegal turn. Since his days as the chief minister of the state of Gujarat, the Indian prime minister’s disdain for the rule of law and the sanctity of life has been well established, and there is every indication that this campaign of extra-territorial killings has his complete approval.

According to Pakistani investigators, the murders inside our territory, which targeted alleged terrorists as well as a Sikh dissident, were arranged by Indian intelligence sleeper-cells largely operating out of the UAE, as well as from Nepal, the Maldives and Mauritius.

Millions were paid to local criminals, poor individuals and militants for carrying out the assassinations, with there being a rise in these killings in 2023. There is extensive evidence in the form of witness testimonies, arrest records, financial statements and WhatsApp messages that set out in some detail the way India has conducted its murder spree.

It is clear that our neighbour’s systematic campaign of carrying out targeted killings in other countries is in contravention of international law, and has grave moral and legal implications for western countries that have been all too eager to do business with PM Modi while turning a blind eye to his complete disrespect for the rule of law.

Pakistan must take an aggressive and vocal stance on the matter and highlight its traditional adversary’s illegal campaign of targeted killings – which has undermined the principles of sovereignty and international legal norms – in various global forums and world capitals, and every effort must be made to hold India accountable for its heinous acts.

