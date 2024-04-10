Iesco ensured unintruppted power supply during Ramazan: CEO

ISLAMABAD: Chief Executive Officer IESCO Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan, said that our team fulfilled the promise of power continuity during holy month of Ramazan. The efforts of our officers and staff are really appreciated who were with fasting but perform their official task with full devotion.

IESCO customers also expressed their appreciation to all IESCO team efforts regarding 100 percent power continuity which really helped them regarding performing their “Ibadat” and daily routine activity.

IESCO Chief also ensured regarding complete road map for power continuity during holidays of Eid-ul-Fitr. He said that monitoring rooms have been established where officers and staff will keep a check on the demand supply of electricity and power continuity on grid stations and feeders Moreover the complaint staff will remain alert for timely registration and rectification of customer complaints.

Relevant SDO Complaint Offices, Helpline No. 118, SMS Service 8118 and Complainant and Monitoring Cell numbers: 051-9252933-4 will be available 24 hours for registration of complaints and timely redressal during holidays.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024