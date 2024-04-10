AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Markets Print 2024-04-10

Iesco ensured unintruppted power supply during Ramazan: CEO

Press Release Published 10 Apr, 2024 02:16am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Executive Officer IESCO Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan, said that our team fulfilled the promise of power continuity during holy month of Ramazan. The efforts of our officers and staff are really appreciated who were with fasting but perform their official task with full devotion.

IESCO customers also expressed their appreciation to all IESCO team efforts regarding 100 percent power continuity which really helped them regarding performing their “Ibadat” and daily routine activity.

IESCO Chief also ensured regarding complete road map for power continuity during holidays of Eid-ul-Fitr. He said that monitoring rooms have been established where officers and staff will keep a check on the demand supply of electricity and power continuity on grid stations and feeders Moreover the complaint staff will remain alert for timely registration and rectification of customer complaints.

Relevant SDO Complaint Offices, Helpline No. 118, SMS Service 8118 and Complainant and Monitoring Cell numbers: 051-9252933-4 will be available 24 hours for registration of complaints and timely redressal during holidays.

