AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-10

Shanghai stocks end higher, investors cautious ahead of US and China data

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2024 02:16am

SHANGHAI: Chinese shares recouped some of its earlier losses, with the benchmark Shanghai stocks finishing slightly higher on Tuesday, while investors were cautious ahead of a key US inflation report and a string of domestic economic data due later this week.

The focus this week is on US inflation data due on Wednesday. China is also scheduled to release March inflation, trade and credit lending data this week.

China is also due to report its first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data and activity indicators next week.

“We think China’s economy will find a firmer footing in 2024,” analysts at HSBC said in a note. “The economy should expand at around 4.9%, a touch slower than in 2023, but an arguably better performance, given that base effects will no longer flatter the numbers.

Although we expect the property sector to stabilise, it will remain a drag for some time yet. There are also pockets of growth, driven by support for areas, such as manufacturing investment.”

China’s Premier Li Qiang said during a Monday symposium with economic experts and businessmen that the country will make macro policies more consistent and pay attention to precise policy implementation, state media reported. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.05% at 3,048.54.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.08% at 3,533.49 points, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.35%, the consumer staples sector down 0.31%, the real estate index down 0.5% and the healthcare sub-index up 1.51%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.82% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.14%.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 95.22 points or 0.57% at 16,828.07. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.45% to 5,895.32.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.6%, while the IT sector rose 0.42%, the financial sector ended 0.55% higher and the property sector gained 0.46%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.58%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 1.08%.

Shanghai stocks

Comments

200 characters

Shanghai stocks end higher, investors cautious ahead of US and China data

Development budget: Ministry decides to ban allocation of fund for ERRA

Gilani elected Senate chairman amid PTI boycott

Dar appointed leader of House in Senate

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to expand rail link

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Dividends payable to US firm: SC helps settle row over rebate against supertax

Steel melters send ‘SOS’ to Discos, FBR

Kaheel Energy: envoy comes forward with support

Customs’ values on import of branded potato chips revised upward

Iran views Israeli presence in UAE as threat

Read more stories