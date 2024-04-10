WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 9, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 8-Apr-24 5-Apr-24 4-Apr-24 3-Apr-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104288 0.104485 Euro 0.816485 0.81762 0.817902 0.815206 Japanese yen 0.004971 0.004997 0.004971 0.00499 U.K. pound 0.953069 0.952733 0.954207 0.950985 U.S. dollar 0.754398 0.754192 0.753688 0.75601 Algerian dinar 0.005608 0.005607 0.005619 Australian dollar 0.496318 0.495655 0.496454 0.492843 Botswana pula 0.055297 0.055282 0.055321 0.055189 Brazilian real 0.149638 0.149304 0.150044 0.149061 Brunei dollar 0.559186 0.558826 0.559116 0.559593 Canadian dollar Chilean peso 0.000795 0.0008 0.000783 0.000771 Czech koruna 0.032208 0.032335 0.032317 0.032152 Danish krone 0.109466 0.109615 0.109654 0.109293 Indian rupee 0.009054 0.009042 0.009032 0.009063 Israeli New Shekel 0.203232 0.201225 0.202822 0.202575 Korean won 0.000558 0.00056 0.000559 0.000559 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45532 2.45857 Malaysian ringgit 0.15872 0.158911 0.159006 0.15916 Mauritian rupee 0.016245 0.016253 0.016271 0.016213 Mexican peso 0.046181 0.045776 0.04563 0.045704 New Zealand dollar 0.453393 0.454778 0.454022 0.450544 Norwegian krone 0.070433 0.069927 Omani rial 1.96202 1.96018 1.96622 Peruvian sol 0.205055 0.205197 0.205159 Philippine peso 0.013335 0.013369 0.013365 0.013413 Polish zloty 0.190765 0.190592 0.190735 0.189747 Qatari riyal 0.207057 Russian ruble 0.008149 0.008161 0.008165 0.008183 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201173 0.200983 0.201603 Singapore dollar 0.559186 0.558826 0.559116 0.559593 South African rand 0.040519 0.040403 0.040487 0.0401 Swedish krona 0.0712 0.070937 0.071057 0.070428 Swiss franc 0.832945 0.835115 0.831885 0.832381 Thai baht 0.02051 0.02055 0.020617 Trinidadian dollar 0.111749 0.111926 0.112196 0.112641 U.A.E. dirham 0.205418 0.205225 0.205857 Uruguayan peso 0.019447 0.019579 0.019709 0.019767 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

