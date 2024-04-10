WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
April 9, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 8-Apr-24 5-Apr-24 4-Apr-24 3-Apr-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104288 0.104485
Euro 0.816485 0.81762 0.817902 0.815206
Japanese yen 0.004971 0.004997 0.004971 0.00499
U.K. pound 0.953069 0.952733 0.954207 0.950985
U.S. dollar 0.754398 0.754192 0.753688 0.75601
Algerian dinar 0.005608 0.005607 0.005619
Australian dollar 0.496318 0.495655 0.496454 0.492843
Botswana pula 0.055297 0.055282 0.055321 0.055189
Brazilian real 0.149638 0.149304 0.150044 0.149061
Brunei dollar 0.559186 0.558826 0.559116 0.559593
Canadian dollar
Chilean peso 0.000795 0.0008 0.000783 0.000771
Czech koruna 0.032208 0.032335 0.032317 0.032152
Danish krone 0.109466 0.109615 0.109654 0.109293
Indian rupee 0.009054 0.009042 0.009032 0.009063
Israeli New Shekel 0.203232 0.201225 0.202822 0.202575
Korean won 0.000558 0.00056 0.000559 0.000559
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45532 2.45857
Malaysian ringgit 0.15872 0.158911 0.159006 0.15916
Mauritian rupee 0.016245 0.016253 0.016271 0.016213
Mexican peso 0.046181 0.045776 0.04563 0.045704
New Zealand dollar 0.453393 0.454778 0.454022 0.450544
Norwegian krone 0.070433 0.069927
Omani rial 1.96202 1.96018 1.96622
Peruvian sol 0.205055 0.205197 0.205159
Philippine peso 0.013335 0.013369 0.013365 0.013413
Polish zloty 0.190765 0.190592 0.190735 0.189747
Qatari riyal 0.207057
Russian ruble 0.008149 0.008161 0.008165 0.008183
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201173 0.200983 0.201603
Singapore dollar 0.559186 0.558826 0.559116 0.559593
South African rand 0.040519 0.040403 0.040487 0.0401
Swedish krona 0.0712 0.070937 0.071057 0.070428
Swiss franc 0.832945 0.835115 0.831885 0.832381
Thai baht 0.02051 0.02055 0.020617
Trinidadian dollar 0.111749 0.111926 0.112196 0.112641
U.A.E. dirham 0.205418 0.205225 0.205857
Uruguayan peso 0.019447 0.019579 0.019709 0.019767
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
