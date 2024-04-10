AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
DFML 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.6%)
DGKC 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.87%)
FCCL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.77%)
FFBL 30.86 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
GGL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.16%)
OGDC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.68%)
PIAA 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PPL 112.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.21%)
SNGP 65.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.19%)
SSGC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TRG 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
BR100 7,280 Increased By 64.2 (0.89%)
BR30 23,637 Increased By 105.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 70,315 Increased By 694.7 (1%)
KSE30 23,132 Increased By 221.5 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-10

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 10 Apr, 2024 02:16am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
April 9, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         8-Apr-24       5-Apr-24       4-Apr-24       3-Apr-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104288                                     0.104485
Euro                             0.816485        0.81762       0.817902       0.815206
Japanese yen                     0.004971       0.004997       0.004971        0.00499
U.K. pound                       0.953069       0.952733       0.954207       0.950985
U.S. dollar                      0.754398       0.754192       0.753688        0.75601
Algerian dinar                   0.005608       0.005607       0.005619
Australian dollar                0.496318       0.495655       0.496454       0.492843
Botswana pula                    0.055297       0.055282       0.055321       0.055189
Brazilian real                   0.149638       0.149304       0.150044       0.149061
Brunei dollar                    0.559186       0.558826       0.559116       0.559593
Canadian dollar
Chilean peso                     0.000795         0.0008       0.000783       0.000771
Czech koruna                     0.032208       0.032335       0.032317       0.032152
Danish krone                     0.109466       0.109615       0.109654       0.109293
Indian rupee                     0.009054       0.009042       0.009032       0.009063
Israeli New Shekel               0.203232       0.201225       0.202822       0.202575
Korean won                       0.000558        0.00056       0.000559       0.000559
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.45532                                      2.45857
Malaysian ringgit                 0.15872       0.158911       0.159006        0.15916
Mauritian rupee                  0.016245       0.016253       0.016271       0.016213
Mexican peso                     0.046181       0.045776        0.04563       0.045704
New Zealand dollar               0.453393       0.454778       0.454022       0.450544
Norwegian krone                                 0.070433       0.069927
Omani rial                        1.96202                       1.96018        1.96622
Peruvian sol                     0.205055       0.205197       0.205159
Philippine peso                  0.013335       0.013369       0.013365       0.013413
Polish zloty                     0.190765       0.190592       0.190735       0.189747
Qatari riyal                                    0.207057
Russian ruble                    0.008149       0.008161       0.008165       0.008183
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.201173                      0.200983       0.201603
Singapore dollar                 0.559186       0.558826       0.559116       0.559593
South African rand               0.040519       0.040403       0.040487         0.0401
Swedish krona                      0.0712       0.070937       0.071057       0.070428
Swiss franc                      0.832945       0.835115       0.831885       0.832381
Thai baht                                        0.02051        0.02055       0.020617
Trinidadian dollar               0.111749       0.111926       0.112196       0.112641
U.A.E. dirham                    0.205418                      0.205225       0.205857
Uruguayan peso                   0.019447       0.019579       0.019709       0.019767
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF SDR

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Development budget: Ministry decides to ban allocation of fund for ERRA

Gilani elected Senate chairman amid PTI boycott

Dar appointed leader of House in Senate

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to expand rail link

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Dividends payable to US firm: SC helps settle row over rebate against supertax

Steel melters send ‘SOS’ to Discos, FBR

Kaheel Energy: envoy comes forward with support

Customs’ values on import of branded potato chips revised upward

Iran views Israeli presence in UAE as threat

Read more stories