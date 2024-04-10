Markets Print 2024-04-10
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (April 09, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 276.82 279.37 AED 75.15 75.87
EURO 298.84 301.47 SAR 73.13 73.83
GBP 348.65 351.84 INTERBANK 277.90 277.95
JPY 1.79 1.83
=========================================================================
