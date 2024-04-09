Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today for the Shawwal moon sighting in Islamabad.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad.

Meanwhile, the meetings of zonal committees will be held simultaneously at their respective locations in the provincial capitals.

Esteemed members from various institutions, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), will participate in the central committee meeting.

Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan is expected to fall on April 10 or April 11, depending on the sighting of the moon.

The government has announced a three and four-day holiday for offices observing five and six working days a week, respectively.

It may be noted that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) declared Wednesday, April 10, as the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr this year after the crescent moon was not sighted on Monday evening.