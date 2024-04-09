AIRLINK 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 19.73 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (7.52%)
DGKC 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.47%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.61%)
FFBL 29.39 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.33%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.11%)
HUBC 126.01 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (3.51%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.66%)
OGDC 128.30 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.39%)
PAEL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.9%)
PIAA 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.04%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.39%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
SEARL 62.09 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (7.5%)
SNGP 63.95 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (3.2%)
SSGC 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.47%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TRG 70.95 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.81%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-09

Sindh Minister for Information: Sharjeel given additional portfolio

Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2024 05:06am

KARACHI: Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has been given the additional portfolio of Ministry of Information Sindh.

According to a notification issued on Monday, in exercise or the power conferred under Section 7(I) Sindh Government Rules of Business 1986, the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has given additional portfolio of Information Department to the Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon with immediate effect.

Previously, he was allocated a portfolio of Transport and Mass Transit Department and Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, now in addition to these two departments, Sharjeel Inam will also look after the Information Department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP Sharjeel Inam Memon Sindh Information Minister Senior Minister Sindh

Comments

200 characters

Sindh Minister for Information: Sharjeel given additional portfolio

Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-track $5bn Saudi package

MoF, FBR direct officials not to engage with media

From April 29-May 3: US, Pakistan may hold ‘economic dialogue’

March worker remittances record growth of 31pc MoM

Anti-theft, recovery drive: FIA deputes senior officers at 10 Discos

Discos’ tariff raised by Rs4.92/unit for Feb

MBS stresses India-Pakistan dialogue

BISP beneficiaries enabled to get funds directly into their accounts

Chocolate ingredient: 20pc customs duty imposed on import

Pildat assessment: ‘Election 2024 less fair than past two general elections’

Read more stories