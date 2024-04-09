Sindh Minister for Information: Sharjeel given additional portfolio

KARACHI: Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has been given the additional portfolio of Ministry of Information Sindh.

According to a notification issued on Monday, in exercise or the power conferred under Section 7(I) Sindh Government Rules of Business 1986, the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has given additional portfolio of Information Department to the Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon with immediate effect.

Previously, he was allocated a portfolio of Transport and Mass Transit Department and Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, now in addition to these two departments, Sharjeel Inam will also look after the Information Department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024