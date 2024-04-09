AIRLINK 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2%)
OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Sindh

Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2024 05:06am

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), as operator (100 percent) of Nur Development and Production Lease (D&PL) has discovered gas at its exploratory Well Nur West#01, located at District Sujawal, Sindh province.

The structure of Nur West#01, was drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in-house expertise to a depth of 2975 meters. The well tested 1.24 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas through a 32/64 inches choke at a wellhead flowing pressure of 150 pound per square inch (PSI) from the Lower Goru Formation (‘A’ Sand). The discovery is being evaluated as Tight Gas, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday said.

The discovery at Nur West#01, stemming from the company’s diligent exploration strategy, paves the way for new avenues that will contribute to augmenting the hydrocarbon reserve based of OGDCL and the Country, it added.

“In furtherance of strategic direction, the OGDCL has embarked on a fast-track implementation of its tight gas exploration programme, underlining its commitment to enhancing energy resources.”

Sindh GAS gas reserves OGDCL

