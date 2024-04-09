AIRLINK 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 19.73 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (7.52%)
DGKC 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.47%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.61%)
FFBL 29.39 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.33%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.11%)
HUBC 126.01 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (3.51%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.66%)
OGDC 128.30 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.39%)
PAEL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.9%)
PIAA 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.04%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.39%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
SEARL 62.09 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (7.5%)
SNGP 63.95 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (3.2%)
SSGC 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.47%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TRG 70.95 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.81%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
Convicted in May 9 cases: 20 perpetrators pardoned

NNI Published 09 Apr, 2024 05:06am

RAWALPINDI: At least 20 perpetrators, who were arrested for allegedly vandalizing state and military properties following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan on May 9 and 10, have been released from Pakistan Army’s custody.

According to a report, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) has apprised the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the release of May 9 perpetrators in a written order.

The perpetrators – which include eight from Rawalpindi, five from Gujranwala, three from Lahore, three from Dir and one from Mardan – were sentenced to one year imprisonment of hard labour. The report stated that the perpetrators, who were under custody of Pakistan Army, were released on April 6 and 7.

“None of the convicts had completed their sentence,” the report stated, noting that they were released on orders of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir ahead of Eidul Fitr 2024.

Supreme Court SC Imran Khan May 9 May 9 cases

