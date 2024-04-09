Convicted in May 9 cases: 20 perpetrators pardoned

RAWALPINDI: At least 20 perpetrators, who were arrested for allegedly vandalizing state and military properties following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan on May 9 and 10, have been released from Pakistan Army’s custody.

According to a report, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) has apprised the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the release of May 9 perpetrators in a written order.

The perpetrators – which include eight from Rawalpindi, five from Gujranwala, three from Lahore, three from Dir and one from Mardan – were sentenced to one year imprisonment of hard labour. The report stated that the perpetrators, who were under custody of Pakistan Army, were released on April 6 and 7.

“None of the convicts had completed their sentence,” the report stated, noting that they were released on orders of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir ahead of Eidul Fitr 2024.