Citizen deaths in robbery Suspension of SHO ordered

KARACHI: In a tragic incident within the jurisdiction of Police Station SITE-A, District Keamari, two citizens lost their lives while resisting a robbery attempt.

Expressing deep concern and dismay over the incident, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar swiftly took notice of the matter.

In response to the alarming situation, the Sindh Home Minister promptly ordered the immediate suspension of the Station House Officer (SHO) of SITE-A Police Station. This action follows the fatal outcome of the robbery incident, which claimed the lives of the citizens.

Further directives were issued by the Sindh Home Minister, instructing the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kemari to furnish a compliance report without delay.

Additionally, the SSP Kemari was tasked with conducting a thorough and comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.Committing to transparency and accountability, the Sindh Home Minister pledged to receive daily progress reports regarding the investigation from the SSP Kemari.

Moreover, the past and recent anti-crime performance, as well as the tenure of posting, of SHO SITE-A, are under scrutiny.

The Sindh Home Minister reiterated that incidents involving robberies, killings, or injuries to civilians are completely unacceptable.

In a stern message, the Sindh Interior Minister emphasized that Station House Officers who neglect their duty by remaining confined to their offices instead of actively engaging in fieldwork will be relieved of their crucial responsibilities.