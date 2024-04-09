PFA imposes Rs2.186m fine on 431 food points

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has shut down a food point and imposed Rs2.186 million cumulative fines on 431 other food points over multiple violations during a grand operation in the Central Zone of Punjab.

Meanwhile, the authority disposed of 1,410 litres of adulterated milk and 873 litres of fabricated cold drinks. The authority also lodged two First Information Reports (FIRs) against accused over violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations in different police stations.

This was informed by PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid. He said that food safety teams inspected 1,035 food points including general stores, warehouses, restaurants, marts, poultry shops and other food joints.

He said that PFA imposed an Emergency Prohibition Order (EPO) on a restaurant owing to poor storage system, an abundance of insects and usage of dirty freezers and vessels. Dirty water was being used to wash the meat. Apart from that, workers of the unit did not have medical certificates, he said.

Moreover, he said that dairy safety teams had examined over 493,000 litres of milk by placing screening pickets at the entry and exit points of the city.

