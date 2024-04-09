AIRLINK 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 19.73 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (7.52%)
DGKC 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.47%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.61%)
FFBL 29.39 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.33%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.11%)
HUBC 126.01 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (3.51%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.66%)
OGDC 128.30 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.39%)
PAEL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.9%)
PIAA 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.04%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.39%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
SEARL 62.09 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (7.5%)
SNGP 63.95 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (3.2%)
SSGC 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.47%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TRG 70.95 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.81%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-09

PFA imposes Rs2.186m fine on 431 food points

Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2024 05:06am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has shut down a food point and imposed Rs2.186 million cumulative fines on 431 other food points over multiple violations during a grand operation in the Central Zone of Punjab.

Meanwhile, the authority disposed of 1,410 litres of adulterated milk and 873 litres of fabricated cold drinks. The authority also lodged two First Information Reports (FIRs) against accused over violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations in different police stations.

This was informed by PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid. He said that food safety teams inspected 1,035 food points including general stores, warehouses, restaurants, marts, poultry shops and other food joints.

He said that PFA imposed an Emergency Prohibition Order (EPO) on a restaurant owing to poor storage system, an abundance of insects and usage of dirty freezers and vessels. Dirty water was being used to wash the meat. Apart from that, workers of the unit did not have medical certificates, he said.

Moreover, he said that dairy safety teams had examined over 493,000 litres of milk by placing screening pickets at the entry and exit points of the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Food Authority PFA food points

Comments

200 characters

PFA imposes Rs2.186m fine on 431 food points

Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-track $5bn Saudi package

MoF, FBR direct officials not to engage with media

From April 29-May 3: US, Pakistan may hold ‘economic dialogue’

March worker remittances record growth of 31pc MoM

Anti-theft, recovery drive: FIA deputes senior officers at 10 Discos

Discos’ tariff raised by Rs4.92/unit for Feb

MBS stresses India-Pakistan dialogue

BISP beneficiaries enabled to get funds directly into their accounts

Chocolate ingredient: 20pc customs duty imposed on import

Pildat assessment: ‘Election 2024 less fair than past two general elections’

Read more stories