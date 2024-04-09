Four students die as tractor-trolley rams mini-van in TT Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH: Four students died when a speeding tractor-trolley rammed a mini-van carrying the children to school in Toba Tek Singh on Monday morning.

Another eight students were injured in the accident occurred near Motorway bridge in Tehsil Pir Mahal of Toba Tek Singh.

Rescue personnel rushed to the accident site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a hospital.

Three of the four deceased students were identified as four-year-old Husna, four-year-old Muhammad Mugheer, seven-year-old Muhammad Ahmad. All children were residents of 341GB. The school van was taking 14 students to school from Shorkot Road to Pir Mahal.

OIL TANKER OVERTURNS

A tanker filled with 48,000 litres of oil was overturned on the main highway in Sadiqabad on Monday morning, prompting authorities to shut down the road for traffic as a precautionary measure.

The accident happened after the oil tanker driver fell asleep and the highway was closed for traffic as the fuel started to leak from the tanker. Later the authorities sealed the whole area where the accident occurred. The oil tanker was travelling from Mahmoodkot to Karachi.