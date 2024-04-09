AIRLINK 63.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.36%)
Pakistan Print 2024-04-09

Army chief hosts iftar-dinner for cricket team

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) hosted an iftar dinner for Pakistan cricket team at Army House Rawalpindi. Pakistan cricket team underwent and concluded physical training at Army School of Physical Training (ASPT) camp in Kakul, Abbottabad.

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi along with PCB officials also attended the Iftar.

COAS while talking with the players wished them all the best in their future endeavours.

The cricketers thanked COAS for the excellent training provided to them at Kakul and the role Army plays in supporting the games in Pakistan.

