APNS greets induction of Sharjeel into cabinet as information minister

KARACHI: Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have congratulated Sharjeel Memon on his induction as Information Minister Sindh for the third consecutive term and hoped that under his stewardship the relations of the provincial government with print media will be further strengthened and the pending issues of newspapers industry relating to timely payment of outstanding dues and allocation

of due share of print media in the advertising budget will be amicably addressed.

The APNS office bearers appreciated the efforts put in by Memon in his last tenure to solve the problems faced by the print media and assured him of their complete support in his endeavours to introduce transparency in the distribution of advertisements to the media.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024