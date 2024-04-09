PARTLY FACETIOUS: Lawyers don’t have the charisma that politicians have

“So the dismemberment of the party of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless…” “One reality-check please: the more you dismember it the easier it will be for its resurrection as and when The Man Who Must Remain Nameless is able to engage directly with his support base, which need I add was pretty impressive…”

“Are you referring to the election results?”

“Yes, the results the day after…”

“Gotcha, the results the day after as opposed to a few days after or a few weeks after and if one takes the Senate…”

“Calm down, and the 8 February the day after results were in spite of the bat symbol taken away, the piling up of cases, the press conferences, and in spite of the remaining leaders going underground and the taking over of the party by lawyers the election results…”

“Lawyers don’t have the charisma that politicians have. I mean the current party Chair is singularly lacking in any charisma, though a few won in the elections, but I reckon it was because they were running on the ticket conferred by The Man Who Must Remain Nameless…”

“The exception is Marwat right.”

“Ah, a character that no leader wants…”

“An exception here – no leader wants when out of jail.”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway can you imagine Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) being told that anyone out there won elections on his or her own steam?”

“Hmmm what about losing an election?”

“That’s on his or her own steam. Captain Safdar retired lost on his own steam and daddy lost because of a grand conspiracy…”

“Right, so what was the reason that those given the tickets by The Man Who Must Remain Nameless did so well?”

“Use of social media and his anti-proverb.”

“Anti what?”

“For example, the proverb to err is human to forgive divine an anti-proverb would be to err is human to really foul things up requires a computer.”

“I got one of these anti-proverbs too - absence makes the heart grow fonder - for somebody else.”

“Right!”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024