Ex-PM Khaqan moves ECP for registration of new political party

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has approached the election organisation for the registration of new political party, announcing to contest the next general polls from this new political forum.

Abbasi, to this effect, visited the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters here on Monday to submit related application along with documents.

Speaking to the media after his visit, Abbasi said, the name of the political party was not finalised as yet. He said he submitted all the requirement documents to the ECP for the registration of a political party under the relevant provisions of the Elections Act 2017.

Abbasi said he would contest the future polls from the forum of his new political party.

Once regarded as one of the most trusted confidantes of former PM Nawaz Sharif, Abbasi parted ways with PML-N after he developed serious differences with party leadership reportedly stemming from Sharif’s stay in London instead of facing corruption cases against him back home, before finally returning to Pakistan in October last year.

Abbasi was elevated as PM when Sharif was disqualified from holding any public office by the Supreme Court in Panama Papers case in July 2017. Abbasi served as PM from August 1, 2017 till May 31, 2018.

He is among those leaders who have strongly criticised the establishment and PML-N over allegedly unprecedented rigging in February 8 general elections. The ex-premier has supported the demand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that its mandate “stolen in February 8 general elections” be returned to it.

Section 200 of the Elections Act 2017 provides that (1) it shall be lawful for anybody of individuals or association of citizens to form, organise, continue or set up a political party. (2) A political party shall have a distinct identity of its structures at the national, provincial and local levels, wherever applicable. (3) Every political party shall have a distinct name.

