Eid holidays: CDA establishes control room

Nuzhat Nazar Published 09 Apr, 2024 05:06am

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA), on Monday, established a control room to provide the best facilities to the people without interruption even during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays where the relevant staff will be present all the time even during the Eid holidays.

According to the details, in the control room established, the staff of the Environment Directorate including Admin, MPO, M&RM, Road will perform their duties.

In this regard, duties have also been distributed among the staff so that all possible facilities can be provided to the citizens even during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Moreover, the staff of the MPO Directorate including water supply, sanitation, enforcement, street lights, City Sewerage Division, DMA will also be present to resolve the complaints received, so that the complaints received can be resolved in a timely manner.

In this context, helpline numbers 9253016 and 9252962 have also been issued by the CDA administration so that all possible facilities can be provided to the citizens.

