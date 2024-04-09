Fresh wet, windy spell likely during Eidul Fitr holidays

KARACHI: The country is set to embrace the fresh rainy-windy spell during Eidul Fitr holidays; the Met Office expected on Monday that weather saystem may last from April 10 till April 15. Of the two weather systems, first is starting from April 10 to grip the country with another one joining on April 12 to produce rains, windstorm, thunderstorms and isolated hailstorms till April 15.

Isolated wind-hailstorm with downpours is also likely in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Punjab from April 13 till April 15.

The rainy-windy weather is expected to prevail over Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner and Malakand from April 10 to April 15, intermittently. This wet-stormy spell may extend to Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram from April 12 till April 15.

Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber abd Mirpur are also likely to receive the intermittent spell with snow over mountains from April 10 till April 15.

Similarly, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock and Chakwal are all set for the rainy weather on April 10 and then following from the eve of April 12 till April 15 in intermittent spells.

However, the fresh weather may engulf Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar over the period.

Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Sibbi, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Kalat, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Chagi, Panjgur, Gawadar and Kech may witness the intermittent rainy spells with isolated downpours from April 12 to April 14th April.

From April 13 till April 14, rain-wind-thunderstorms are expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar, Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Sanghar. Isolated rains with wind-thunderstorm may happen in Karachi, Hyderabad over the period.

Downpours may produce flash floods in the local nullahs and streams of Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Manshera, tributaries of Kabul River, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from April 13 to April 15, the Met alerted.

