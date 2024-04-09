AIRLINK 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 19.73 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (7.52%)
DGKC 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.47%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.61%)
FFBL 29.39 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.33%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.11%)
HUBC 126.01 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (3.51%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.66%)
OGDC 128.30 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.39%)
PAEL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.9%)
PIAA 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.04%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.39%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
SEARL 62.09 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (7.5%)
SNGP 63.95 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (3.2%)
SSGC 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.47%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TRG 70.95 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.81%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-09

Fresh wet, windy spell likely during Eidul Fitr holidays

Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2024 05:06am

KARACHI: The country is set to embrace the fresh rainy-windy spell during Eidul Fitr holidays; the Met Office expected on Monday that weather saystem may last from April 10 till April 15. Of the two weather systems, first is starting from April 10 to grip the country with another one joining on April 12 to produce rains, windstorm, thunderstorms and isolated hailstorms till April 15.

Isolated wind-hailstorm with downpours is also likely in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Punjab from April 13 till April 15.

The rainy-windy weather is expected to prevail over Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner and Malakand from April 10 to April 15, intermittently. This wet-stormy spell may extend to Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram from April 12 till April 15.

Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber abd Mirpur are also likely to receive the intermittent spell with snow over mountains from April 10 till April 15.

Similarly, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock and Chakwal are all set for the rainy weather on April 10 and then following from the eve of April 12 till April 15 in intermittent spells.

However, the fresh weather may engulf Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar over the period.

Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Sibbi, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Kalat, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Chagi, Panjgur, Gawadar and Kech may witness the intermittent rainy spells with isolated downpours from April 12 to April 14th April.

From April 13 till April 14, rain-wind-thunderstorms are expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar, Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Sanghar. Isolated rains with wind-thunderstorm may happen in Karachi, Hyderabad over the period.

Downpours may produce flash floods in the local nullahs and streams of Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Manshera, tributaries of Kabul River, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from April 13 to April 15, the Met alerted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

weather Eidul Fitr Eidul Fitr holidays

Comments

200 characters

Fresh wet, windy spell likely during Eidul Fitr holidays

Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-track $5bn Saudi package

MoF, FBR direct officials not to engage with media

From April 29-May 3: US, Pakistan may hold ‘economic dialogue’

March worker remittances record growth of 31pc MoM

Anti-theft, recovery drive: FIA deputes senior officers at 10 Discos

Discos’ tariff raised by Rs4.92/unit for Feb

MBS stresses India-Pakistan dialogue

BISP beneficiaries enabled to get funds directly into their accounts

Chocolate ingredient: 20pc customs duty imposed on import

Pildat assessment: ‘Election 2024 less fair than past two general elections’

Read more stories