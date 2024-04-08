AIRLINK 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 19.73 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (7.52%)
DGKC 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.47%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.61%)
FFBL 29.39 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.33%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.11%)
HUBC 126.01 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (3.51%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.66%)
OGDC 128.30 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.39%)
PAEL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.9%)
PIAA 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.04%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.39%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
SEARL 62.09 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (7.5%)
SNGP 63.95 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (3.2%)
SSGC 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.47%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TRG 70.95 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.81%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
Markets

India’s Nifty 50 set to test record highs despite dampened US rate cut hopes

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2024 11:28am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares were set to open higher on Monday, looking to build on their record highs as the corporate earnings season approaches, although easing expectations of a US rate cut in June could weigh on sentiment.

India’s GIFT Nifty was trading at 22,656.5 as of 8:38 a.m. IST, indicating that the NSE Nifty 50 will open higher than its close of 22,513.70 on Friday.

The benchmark Nifty and S&P BSE Sensex logged a third straight week of gains last week. The Sensex notched a record closing high on Friday, while the Nifty fell one point short of its record close.

Financials led the charge last week, boosted by HDFC Bank’s 7% surge, mostly after it posted sequential growth in deposits for the March quarter.

Consumer companies however gave a mixed set of sales updates, although easing inflation is expected to lead to healthier results.

The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it expects the economy to expand by 7% this fiscal year, aided by strengthening rural demand, improving employment conditions and moderating inflation pressures.

“The earnings season, beginning this week, is expected to register steady growth,” said Joseph Thomas, head of research at Emkay Wealth Management.

Financials lead Indian shares to third weekly gain ahead of earnings season

However, Asian markets were subdued after another blowout US jobs report dampened expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in June.

The odds of a pause in June have risen to 52% from roughly 40% a week ago, according to the CMEGroup’s FedWatch tool.

Wipro will be in focus after Thierry Delaporte resigned as CEO of the country’s No.4 information technology (IT) company over the weekend.

