AIRLINK 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 19.73 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (7.52%)
DGKC 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.47%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.61%)
FFBL 29.39 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.33%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.11%)
HUBC 126.01 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (3.51%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.66%)
OGDC 128.30 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.39%)
PAEL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.9%)
PIAA 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.04%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.39%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
SEARL 62.09 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (7.5%)
SNGP 63.95 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (3.2%)
SSGC 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.47%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TRG 70.95 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.81%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steadies after dip on Middle East ceasefire talks

Reuters Published April 8, 2024 Updated April 8, 2024 08:32pm

LONDON: Global oil benchmark Brent steadied above $91 a barrel on Monday, reducing early losses prompted by Israel withdrawing more soldiers from Gaza and committing to fresh talks on a potential ceasefire in the Middle East conflict.

Brent crude futures were down 16 cents, or 0.2%, at $91.01 a barrel by 1335 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 9 cents, or about 0.1%, at $86.82. Both benchmarks lost more than $2 earlier in the session.

Oil prices gained about 4% last week on escalating geopolitical tensions.

Israel said on Sunday it had withdrawn more soldiers from southern Gaza. The country has been reducing troop numbers in Gaza since the start of the year to relieve reservists and is under growing pressure from allies to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Meanwhile, ceasefire talks were revived as Israel and Hamas sent teams to Egypt for talks ahead of the Eid holidays, though a Hamas official on Monday said no progress was made at a new round of talks.

Oil prices climb on supply risk

Among the factors affecting oil’s demand outlook, a U.S. employment report on Friday suggested the economy ended the first quarter on solid ground, which could prompt the Federal Reserve to delay interest rate cuts this year.

Investors will be scouring consumer price index data from the U.S. and China this week for further clues on the timing of possible Fed rate cuts and to gauge the economic health of the world’s top two oil consumers.

The market at present does not have enough about it physically to warrant a charge beyond $90 a barrel to $100, said John Evans at broker PVM.

“But given the tinderbox nature of the current geopolitical crisis arenas of the Middle East and Ukraine/Russia and a keener interest from big money, the downside potential is also limited at present,” he added.

Goldman Sachs Gaza Oil WTI Brent crude oil Israel and Hamas ceasefire in Gaza

Comments

200 characters

Oil steadies after dip on Middle East ceasefire talks

Saudi crown prince accepts PM Shehbaz's invitation to visit Pakistan, Islamabad says

Record high: bulls push KSE-100 beyond 69,500 with 1,203-point gain

‘Panama Papers’ trial to begin eight years after tax scandal

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Crescent moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia and UAE, first Shawwal on Wednesday

OGDCL discovers tight gas reserves in Sindh

Acquisition of Telenor Pakistan: PTCL says IFC approves $400mn debt financing

2023: Pak Suzuki bleeds Rs10.07bn in losses as sales plunge

Gold extends record rally, gains Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

Read more stories