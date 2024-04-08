AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
PTI adds five more to its political committee

NNI Published 08 Apr, 2024 04:46am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced addition of five more members to the PTI’s Political Committee.

According to a party notification Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Haleem Adil Sheikh from Sindh and Azam Swati from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will now be members of the PTI’s political committee. Salar Khan Kakar and Qasim Khan Suri from Balochistan, have also been included in the party’s committee.

The members of the PTI’s Political Committee have now reached to 19 with addition of five new members.

The party leadership had on Friday constituted a 14-member political committee with Omar Ayub its chairman.

Other members of the committee included Barrister Gohar Ali, Senator Shibli Faraz, Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Qaiser, Sher Afzal Marwat, Shah Farman, Raoof Hasan, Aon Abbas, Hammad Azhar, Atif Khan, Hafiz Farhat, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Khalid Khurshid.

