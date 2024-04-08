Iranian strike on Israel looks imminent

Anticipating a major retaliation from Iran, Israel has shut a number of its embassies around the world. According to Israel’s major media outlet Ynet news.com, Israel’s Foreign Ministry in coordination with Shin Bet has recalled several diplomats, closed down embassies, and warned officials abroad not to come to work at the consular buildings.

It also says the vigilance in Israeli embassies abroad was already high due to the war in Gaza, with the Foreign Ministry recalling seven diplomatic missions since October 7 (in Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, Morocco, Ankara, Istanbul and Turkmenistan).

Despite such preventive measures, Israel will never be able to protect and preserve is assets any more, given Iran’s highly justified anger. How can the Jewish state ignore the fact that Tehran has vowed to avenge Monday’s air strike on Damascus that levelled the Iranian embassy’s consular annex, killing seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members including two generals?

And, how can Israel get away with its absolutely unjust aggression? A senior advisor to Iran’s supreme leader has warned that Israeli embassies are “no longer safe”.

Israel deserves what it actually deserves as Iran has finally decided to teach the Zionist entity a lesson. Withdrawing from southern Gaza by armed forces (IDF) is nothing but a tactical move on the part of Israel.

Both Israel and its principal backer US must have realised by now that Israel’s days as a so-called regional hegemon are numbered. In sum, Israel now must pay the price.

It is about time Israel revisited its approach to the region, which is characterized by overtones of belligerence and intimidation, lest it loses its relevance to history.

Last but not least, the Arab world, particularly Saudi Arabia, must put their full weight behind Iran regardless of their deep-seated differences with the Islamic republic.

Mohsin Reza (Dubai)

