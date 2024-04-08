Farewell ceremony held for CEO FESCO and DG Admin

FAISALABAD: Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Bashir Ahmed and Director General Admin FESCO Athar Ayub Chaudhry retired after completing their tenure. A grand farewell ceremony was held in their honor, in which Chairman FESCO Board of Directors (BODs) Malik Tahseen Awan and CEO FESCO Engr. Muhammad Amir was chief guest.

Speaking at the event, Chairman FESCO/WAPDA and CEO FESCO Engr. Muhammad Amir paid tribute to both the versatile personalities of the power sector and said that their services to FESCO will be remembered forever. They took all possible measures to facilitate the consumers and employees in their respective fields and always put the interest of the company first.

They highlighted the professional life of the Director General Admin Athar Ayub Chaudhry and said that he performed all the duties assigned to him during his employment and achieved the set targets. Utilizing his improved skills in administration, he promoted new innovations that led to imitation by other distribution companies. He also served as company secretary and during this time the speed with which he dealt with new policy making and agendas for the board of directors and the company is an example in his place.

