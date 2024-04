ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have called for further strengthening bilateral relations in various fields.

They spoke over the phone on Sunday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The President Zardari felicitated the Turkish President Erdogen on the forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr and invited him to visit Pakistan, besides expressing his best wishes for the President of Turkiye and its people.

