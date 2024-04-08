AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
Apr 08, 2024
Pakistan

‘Only a healthy force can better protect nation’: IG Punjab

Recorder Report Published 08 Apr, 2024 04:46am

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said in a special message on the occasion of World Health Day that only a healthy force can better protect the nation and fight against criminals and anti-national elements with full force.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the mission is to provide the best medical facilities for the police force and their families under the “Healthy Punjab” vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Police service counters in all government hospitals of the province are providing various facilities to citizens including medico-legal certificates.

The IG Punjab said that for the first time in the history of the country, health screening of more than two lakh police force was completed, vaccination of hepatitis B of police personnel and treatment of personnel suffering from hepatitis C is continue.

The IG Punjab further said that psychological profiling of police personnel and concrete measures to restore mental health of affected personnel were implemented. Funds are being provided for the treatment of the brave men who were seriously injured in the line of duty.

He said that wheelchairs have been provided to the police personnel suffering from permanent physical disabilities in the line of duty and their children. MoUs have been inked with well-known hospitals to provide free and discounted treatment facilities to police employees and their families.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

