AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.98%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
DGKC 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
FFL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.24%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.4%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.58%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIAA 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.85%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PPL 110.17 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.94%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.36%)
PTC 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (7.5%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.46%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,060 Increased By 54.1 (0.77%)
BR30 22,997 Increased By 259.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
HK stocks retreat as geopolitical worries weigh

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2024 04:46am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, tracking global peers, as mounting geopolitical worries along with hawkish pushback by some US Federal Reserve officials weighed on risk sentiment in a cautious end to the week.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dipped 0.68%, after sliding as much as 1.5% in early trading. Still, the index is on course to eke out a small gain for the week.

Mainland China’s financial markets are closed for a public holiday on Friday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7% as risk aversion permeated the market ahead of US jobs data due later in the day.

US Fed officials, including Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, doused expectations that rate cuts were likely on the horizon as, they endorsed a careful approach to monetary easing.

Investor sentiment was also hit by escalating tensions in the Middle East, with Israel bracing on Thursday for the possibility of a retaliatory attack after its suspected killing of Iranian generals in Damascus this week.

The threat of supply disruptions owing to a prolonged conflict in the Middle East has pushed oil prices higher.

