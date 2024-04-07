AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
World

Three civilians killed in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia region, Kyiv says

Reuters Published 07 Apr, 2024 12:32pm

KYIV: Three civilians were killed in a Russian attack on the frontline village of Guliaipole in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday morning, the local governor said.

“Two men and a woman died under the rubble of their own house, which was hit by a Russian shell,” Ivan Fedorov said on the Telegram messaging app. Fedorov said one more person was injured.

Ukraine reports three deaths after fresh Russian attacks

He said Russians shelled the village with a Grad self-propelled multiple rocket launcher. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

The frontline Zaporizhzhia region is under constant Russian bombardment by rockets, drones and cannons.

