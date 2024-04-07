8 terrorists killed in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Saturday killed eight terrorists in the northwestern district of Dera Ismail Khan Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) Intelligence-based operations (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, Inter-Services Public Relations said on Saturday.

As per the ISPR press release, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan. The security forces after an intense fire exchange killed eight terrorists.

The eliminated terrorists were involved in attacks on law enforcers and civilians, the ISPR said. Weapons and explosives were also confiscated from the dead outlaws.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve. The locals also appreciated the action of the law enforcers, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the military’s media wing said.