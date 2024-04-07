AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
Medical, dental students in Punjab: UHS invites applications for migration

Recorder Report Published 07 Apr, 2024 03:01am

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has invited applications for migration from enrolled students of medical and dental colleges in Punjab. Applications will be accepted through the UHS online portal from April 8 to May 31. The portal will handle separate applications for migration to both public and private sector medical and dental colleges.

For MBBS, migration is permissible only in the third, fourth, and final years, provided the candidate has passed the second, third, or fourth professional university examination, respectively.

Similarly, for BDS, migration is allowed in the second, third, and final years, given that the candidate has passed the first, second, or third professional BDS examination, respectively.

According to a UHS spokesperson, there are currently 123 vacant seats in 15 government medical and dental colleges, along with 443 vacant seats in 34 private sector colleges.

Specifically, 33 MBBS seats in 12 government medical colleges and 90 BDS seats in three government dental colleges are unfilled.

In contrast, 179 MBBS seats remain vacant in 26 private medical colleges, along with 264 BDS seats in 14 private dental colleges. Vacancies across various classes are due to students failing and being detained in the previous class.

Migration processes in government medical and dental colleges will adhere to Punjab government’s Migration Policy 2023. A centralized committee, led by Chief Secretary Punjab, will oversee migration cases in government colleges, with participation from the Secretary Specialized Healthcare, all vice chancellors, and principals of Government Medical and Dental Colleges.

A provisional list of eligible candidates for migration in government colleges will be published on June 14, with merit for migration based on the same aggregate marks as the candidate had at the time of admission.

Migration to private colleges will follow UHS Migration Regulations 2024. Merit for migration to private colleges will be determined by combining the aggregate percentage of marks at the time of admission with the marks obtained in professional examinations.

The provisional list of migration in private colleges will be announced on June 25. UHS Vice Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore emphasized that, like admissions, migration will also be strictly merit-based.

