Threatening letters at the high court

EDITORIAL: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) once again finds itself thrust into the spotlight, and once again the headlines pertaining to it are of a highly disturbing nature. Just days after six judges of the IHC had written to the Supreme Judicial Council detailing attempts to intimidate the judiciary – which ultimately resulted in the Supreme Court taking a suo motu notice of the matter, although not before the affair had generated much heated debate – all eight judges of the IHC have now received what appear to be anthrax-laced letters, ostensibly by a previously unknown outfit called the Tehreek-e-Namoos-e-Pakistan. Some judges of the Supreme Court too have received anthrax-laced letters.

The FIR that was filed following the incident, under charges of terrorism, reveals that four of the eight letters had been opened to find a suspicious powder inside, while there have also been media reports of an IHC staff member inadvertently dropping one of the envelopes containing the mysterious substance and then feeling irritation in his eyes and around his lips. The Islamabad police were instantly informed about the incident, and have now launched an investigation into the origins of the letters, as well as a forensic examination of the powdery substance.

It is relevant to note here that another threatening letter by apparently the same group was discovered last September inside a bag found on Islamabad’s Trail 5. The bag had also contained grenades and a pistol, while the letter on that occasion too had assailed the country’s justice system, along with the then caretaker government and the armed forces.

While there have been examples in our history of judges facing intimidation by powerful quarters, this appears to be the first time they have faced harassment of this nature by unknown persons belonging to an unidentified outfit, whose actions could have had potentially fatal consequences.

The perpetrators appear to have been inspired by the 2001 anthrax attacks that occurred in the US shortly after the events of 9/11, where letters containing the deadly substance were sent to media outlets and politicians, resulting in multiple deaths and illnesses, while also causing widespread fear among the public.

It goes without saying that actions that aim to instill terror and fear among the judiciary, as well as potentially influence its decisions and hinder its normal working cannot be tolerated in any country that cherishes the rule of law.

The police and other law enforcement agencies must utilise every resource at their disposal to get to the bottom of the matter, apprehend the culprits, and uncover the motives behind their patently unacceptable act. Furthermore, there is a clear need to beef up security around not just the IHC premises, but also around the offices of the Supreme Court and those of other high courts of the country.

The urgency to apprehend the culprits is also warranted to ensure that such acts are not repeated to target other individuals and entities, and do not inspire the actions of the numerous terror groups and mischievous elements already active on our soil. The law enforcement apparatus must act fast as any action that instills fear among the public as well as pillars of the state undermines the stability needed for a functioning society.

