PCB in search of coaches

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering the names of the former South African opening batsman Gary Kirsten and former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie as the coaches for the men’s national side.

The PCB is in the process of consultation and the formal announcement will be made after completion of formalities in this regard.

It may be added that after upcoming T20I series against New Zealand from April 18, the next major assignment of the Pakistan cricket team is the T20 World Cup which will be held in the United States and West Indies in June.

The PCB has also invited applications for recruitment of assistant coach of national cricket team through advertisement.

In this regard PCB invited applications by advertising on its website. Level 2 coaching course and three years experience required for the assistant coach. Interested former cricketers can submit applications till April 20.

