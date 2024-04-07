AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.98%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
DGKC 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
FFL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.24%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.4%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.58%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIAA 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.85%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PPL 110.17 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.94%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.36%)
PTC 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (7.5%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.46%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,060 Increased By 54.1 (0.77%)
BR30 22,997 Increased By 259.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-04-07

PCB in search of coaches

Recorder Report Published 07 Apr, 2024 03:01am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering the names of the former South African opening batsman Gary Kirsten and former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie as the coaches for the men’s national side.

The PCB is in the process of consultation and the formal announcement will be made after completion of formalities in this regard.

It may be added that after upcoming T20I series against New Zealand from April 18, the next major assignment of the Pakistan cricket team is the T20 World Cup which will be held in the United States and West Indies in June.

The PCB has also invited applications for recruitment of assistant coach of national cricket team through advertisement.

In this regard PCB invited applications by advertising on its website. Level 2 coaching course and three years experience required for the assistant coach. Interested former cricketers can submit applications till April 20.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PCB T20 World Cup T20I series Jason Gillespie Gary Kirsten

Comments

200 characters

PCB in search of coaches

Province to district level: Eying Rs3bn income, PTA set to amend data CVAS licenced area

IK says some people in his party are in contact with ‘establishment’

‘Country is rapidly moving towards economic stability’

PM urges bureaucracy to do away with red tape

Accounts consolidation: Cabinet directs FD to collaborate with CGA

Pakistan denounces Indian minister’s remarks

Provincial GST on franchise fee, air travel: FBR decides to expedite cases in high courts

Court informed: IK-Bushra Nikah solemnized after 48 days of her divorce

60 universities functioning without VCs, SC told

‘Coordinated price fixation’: CCP issues show-cause notices to urea producers

Read more stories