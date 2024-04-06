AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
Dar, Blinken agree to boost cooperation

Recorder Report Published 06 Apr, 2024 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all spheres of mutual interest, including trade and investment.

Foreign Minister Dar received a telephone call from the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Foreign Office said.

“Both sides reiterated their dedication to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all spheres of mutual interest,” according to a statement of the Foreign Office.

Pakistan wants to work with US in various areas: FO

It stated that a wide range of bilateral issues including enhancing trade and investment relations, climate change, agriculture and security came under discussion.

It added that various matters of regional importance such as the situation in Gaza, the Red Sea and developments in Afghanistan were also discussed.

“Both sides expressed satisfaction at the current positive momentum in bilateral relations,” it added.

It comes following the recent exchanges of diplomatic communications between the leadership of the two countries, President Joe Biden penning a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterating his administration’s continued commitment to work with the newly-elected government on “shared interests”.

It was also followed by Prime Minister Shehbaz’s letter to President Biden, expressing his government’s commitment to work together “for the benefits of the people of the two countries.”

Meanwhile, a statement by State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that Secretary of State Antony J Blinken spoke on Friday with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. “Secretary Blinken reaffirmed our commitment to a robust partnership between the United States and Pakistan that advances the prosperity of both nations,” the spokesperson said.

Secretary Blinken stressed the importance of continued cooperation on counterterrorism, expanding our trade and investment partnership, and advancing women’s economic security and empowerment.

