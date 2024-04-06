AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
CJCSC calls on Zardari

Naveed Butt Published 06 Apr, 2024 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari lauded the role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending the national frontiers as well as their contributions towards the socio-economic development of the country.

The President was talking to Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza who called on him in Islamabad at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday. The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, felicitated the President on assuming the office of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The President said he has complete confidence in the security forces of the country to successfully overcome the internal and external security challenges.

The meeting expressed the resolve to stamp out the scourge of terrorism with the support of the nation.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee briefed the President about the security situation of the country as well as the operational preparedness of the armed forces. He said the armed forces of the country have the capability to effectively deal with internal and external security challenges.

