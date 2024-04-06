Crucial CCOP meeting postponed

ISLAMABAD: The first session of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) under Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar scheduled for Saturday, was postponed.

The meeting was convened to address critical aspects of policy formation with a focus on expediting the privatisation programme.

The main focus of the CCoP is the presentation of a comprehensive summary outlining the trajectory of the privatisation policy and a review of the current status of the privatisation programme.

The meeting would again be scheduled before the finance minister’s meeting with the IMF in mid-April.

The active list of privatisation comprises 25 state-owned entities. The primary focus is privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Other entities, State Life Insurance Corporation, as well as power plants including Baloki, Havli Bahadur, Gadu, and Nandipur are included in the list.

The list also includes 10 companies in the electricity distribution sector, alongside entities such as the House Building Finance Corporation, First Women Bank, Pakistan Engineering Company, and Sindh Engineering Limited.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024