PM leaving for Saudi Arabia today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave on his maiden visit to Saudi Arabia on Saturday (today) to spend the last days of the holy month of Ramazan in the kingdom by performing Umrah and also holding meetings with Saudi leadership.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that the prime minister will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 6th to 8th April 2024, during the last days of Ramazan. This would be the prime minister’s first foreign visit since his election.

The prime minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Information Atta Tararand Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema. The prime minister will perform Umrah and offer prayers at the Masjid Nabwi, according to the statement.

It said that the prime minister is expected to meet the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman and discuss issues of mutual interest. “The leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments,” it added.

