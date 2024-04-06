Aleem assumes charge of Communications Ministry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan assumed the charge of the Ministry of Communications, here on Friday.

On arrival at the ministry, Federal Secretary for Communications Ali Sher Mehsood received the Federal Minister for Communications.

Later, an introductory briefing was given to Abdul Aleem Khan by Ali Sher Mehsood covering the activities of the ministry and its attached departments.

Besides, National Highways Authority Chairman Arshad Majeed Mohmand, heads of various departments of the Ministry of Communications participated in the briefing session.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Aleem Khan laid down three major principles to be adopted strictly during realisation of public development schemes. The set basic principles include enhancing revenue potentials, quality construction and maintaining transparency.

He said, “I have joined politics with the sole objective of public service and that national development shall ever remain our prime priority.”

The federal minister committed to undertake public welfare schemes at large furthering that all the available resources will be utilised to ensure their timely and quality completion.

