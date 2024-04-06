AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.98%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
DGKC 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
FFL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.24%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.4%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.58%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIAA 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.85%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PPL 110.17 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.94%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.36%)
PTC 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (7.5%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.46%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,060 Increased By 54.1 (0.77%)
BR30 22,997 Increased By 259.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-06

PFA disposes of 11,540 litres contaminated drinks

Recorder Report Published 06 Apr, 2024 05:28am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority’s enforcement teams disposed of a huge cache of spurious drinks during two different raids conducted in Defence Colony on Sheikhupura Road.

The authority also lodged FIRs against the accused on Friday. PFA Director General Asim Javaid said the teams raided a beverages unit and a warehouse on the tipoff of its vigilance cell regarding the production of fake carbonated drinks that were to be supplied to local shops and restaurants before Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said the authority took action against the food business operator (FBOs) after finding carbonated drinks samples results not up to the mark during the screening tests on the spot.

He said that fabricated fizzy drinks of different popular brands were being prepared with loose colours, hazardous chemicals, artificial sweeteners and unclean tap water.

He said fake labelling was also being used on carbonated drinks bottles to deceive the innocent citizens; however, the raiding team ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action. The authority disposed of 11,540 litres of chemically contaminated drinks during two different raids, he added.

The director general said that excessive consumption of carbonated drinks can lead to bone weakness and other diseases like diabetes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Food Authority PFA Food Business Operators Asim Javaid

Comments

200 characters

PFA disposes of 11,540 litres contaminated drinks

MoF says markup payments remain a challenge

Talks on new program: IMF stands ready: Julie

IP gas line project: MoFA asks PD to move forward

Finance Bill 2024: major changes likely in IR Statutes

Islamabad will take up matter with Kabul: Evidence shows TTP’s involvement in terror attacks

Terror attacks on engineers: China’s HEI issues ‘force majeure’ notice

OMCs raise price of HOBC by Rs10 per litre from April 1

Uncertainty surrounds new Senate meeting’s date

Probe body must comprise sitting judges: PBC

‘Anthrax-laced’ letters: 3 CTD teams formed

Read more stories