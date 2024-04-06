PFA disposes of 11,540 litres contaminated drinks

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority’s enforcement teams disposed of a huge cache of spurious drinks during two different raids conducted in Defence Colony on Sheikhupura Road.

The authority also lodged FIRs against the accused on Friday. PFA Director General Asim Javaid said the teams raided a beverages unit and a warehouse on the tipoff of its vigilance cell regarding the production of fake carbonated drinks that were to be supplied to local shops and restaurants before Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said the authority took action against the food business operator (FBOs) after finding carbonated drinks samples results not up to the mark during the screening tests on the spot.

He said that fabricated fizzy drinks of different popular brands were being prepared with loose colours, hazardous chemicals, artificial sweeteners and unclean tap water.

He said fake labelling was also being used on carbonated drinks bottles to deceive the innocent citizens; however, the raiding team ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action. The authority disposed of 11,540 litres of chemically contaminated drinks during two different raids, he added.

The director general said that excessive consumption of carbonated drinks can lead to bone weakness and other diseases like diabetes.

