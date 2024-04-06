AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
LHC rejects apology of bar member Zahid

Recorder Report Published 06 Apr, 2024 05:28am

LAHORE: Chief Justice Lahore High Court on Friday refused to accept unconditional apology of a bar member Zahid Mahmood Goraya and directed the Prosecutor General Punjab to complete the process of indictment.

Earlier, Zahid Mahmood appeared before the court following a show cause notice issued to him under the Contempt of Court Ordinance for misbehaving a judge.

Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad had forwarded a reference to the chief justice for taking action against the lawyer on charges of committing misconduct in his court.

The CJ directed the prosecutor to present witnesses and evidence against the lawyer at the next hearing.

Talking to media persons, Goraya said he had great respect for the courts and the judges. The lawyer said he had already sought an unconditional apology from Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad for his conduct, which he claimed was never an intended act but a spur of the moment.

