AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.98%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
DGKC 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
FFL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.24%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.4%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.58%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIAA 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.85%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PPL 110.17 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.94%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.36%)
PTC 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (7.5%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.46%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,060 Increased By 54.1 (0.77%)
BR30 22,997 Increased By 259.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-04-06

Aleem visits Chinese embassy, offers condolence

Recorder Report Published 06 Apr, 2024 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatisation, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan visited the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad. He called on Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong and expressed his deep sorrow over the recent deaths of Chinese engineers.

Abdul Aleem Khan while talking to the Chinese Ambassador said that Pakistan-China friendship is a symbol of economic stability and peace in the region.

He added that no one can harm the deep friendship between China and Pakistan and bilateral relations. Abdul Aleem Khan said that every Pakistani is saddened and heartbroken over the death of Chinese engineers. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the Chinese engineers who were victims of the recent incident.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Abdul Aleem Khan Chinese embassy Chinese engineers Federal Minister for Privatisation Condolence

Comments

200 characters

