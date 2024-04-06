Aleem visits Chinese embassy, offers condolence

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatisation, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan visited the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad. He called on Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong and expressed his deep sorrow over the recent deaths of Chinese engineers.

Abdul Aleem Khan while talking to the Chinese Ambassador said that Pakistan-China friendship is a symbol of economic stability and peace in the region.

He added that no one can harm the deep friendship between China and Pakistan and bilateral relations. Abdul Aleem Khan said that every Pakistani is saddened and heartbroken over the death of Chinese engineers. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the Chinese engineers who were victims of the recent incident.

