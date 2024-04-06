NAB launches probe into wheat theft in Sindh

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday has launched an investigation into wheat theft worth billions of rupees in Sindh.

The NAB instructed the Deputy Director of Food Department Karachi for the details of five years’ worth of wheat from Garhi Khairo in Malir’s godown.

In a letter, the NAB authorities instructed the concerned officials to provide a detailed record of wheat which was brought to the Malir warehouse from 2015 to 2020.

Text of the letter says that the NAB is investigating Nader Ali Magsi, in-charge of Garhi Khairo wheat procurement center and other staff ordering to provide details by tomorrow.

It was the policy of the Food Department not to post staff at any procurement center who had charges of corruption.

Sources said that Director of Food Department, Zulfikar Khushk has appointed the staff who were accused of corruption in many centers.