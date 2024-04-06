AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.98%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
DGKC 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
FFL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.24%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.4%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.58%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIAA 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.85%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PPL 110.17 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.94%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.36%)
PTC 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (7.5%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.46%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,060 Increased By 54.1 (0.77%)
BR30 22,997 Increased By 259.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-06

Quds Day: PM reiterates support to Palestinians

APP Published 06 Apr, 2024 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated that Pakistan would continue its moral and diplomatic support to the people of Palestine until their liberation from the Zionist occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestine state as per pre-1967 borders.

The prime minister, in his message on Quds Day, annually observed on the last Friday of Holy Ramazan (Jumuat-ul-Wida), said the entire Pakistani nation condemned the Zionist oppression and expressed solidarity with the suffering Palestinian people.

He said for the past seven decades, Israel had illegally occupied Palestine and Jerusalem and continuously violated international laws and human rights to maintain its occupation, while the international community acted as a silent spectator.

The prime minister said that the Israeli occupation and atrocities spanned over the last seven decades but its intensity increased manifolds since October last year.

“So far, 32,000 Palestinians, including 17,000 children, have been killed and 70,000 injured in Gaza. Hospitals, refugee camps and schools have been deliberately targeted. Despite the UN Security Council’s resolution for ceasefire, the unprovoked bombing of innocent civilians by Israel continues in Gaza,” the prime minister commented.

He reiterated Pakistan’s demand for the international community to play its role to pressure Israel to stop oppression against the Palestinian people.

He also requested the Muslims in Pakistan and all over the world, observing the last Friday of Holy Ramazan to specially pray for their Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters for their salvation from the atrocities.

He also called for prayers for peace, security and prosperity of Pakistan, and its riddance from the economic problems.

Shehbaz Sharif UN Security Council human rights Palestinians Quds Day

Comments

200 characters

Quds Day: PM reiterates support to Palestinians

MoF says markup payments remain a challenge

Talks on new program: IMF stands ready: Julie

IP gas line project: MoFA asks PD to move forward

Finance Bill 2024: major changes likely in IR Statutes

Islamabad will take up matter with Kabul: Evidence shows TTP’s involvement in terror attacks

Terror attacks on engineers: China’s HEI issues ‘force majeure’ notice

OMCs raise price of HOBC by Rs10 per litre from April 1

Uncertainty surrounds new Senate meeting’s date

Probe body must comprise sitting judges: PBC

‘Anthrax-laced’ letters: 3 CTD teams formed

Read more stories