Al-Quds Day marked in Karachi

KARACHI: Citizens on Friday marked al-Quds Day, denouncing the Jewish zionist state of Israel for its war on Gaza, killing thousands of children and women.

Participants took to roads after Friday prayers with placards and banners, chanting anti-Israel slogans for its crimes against humanity. The Friday’s march was held on the call of retiring JI Chief, Surajul Haq.

Marchers showed their profound unity to the underdog Palestinians, who suffered the historic genocidal war by Isreal and its western allies like the US, Britain and European nations since last October.

In different localities of the city, faithful staged several stationary protests outside mosques against the Israeli atrocities in Gaza. The Gaza Fund also received generous donations for the war trodden people of Palestine.

