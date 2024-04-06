The democratic competition

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N’s) Rana Sanaullah is widely known for his somewhat coarse demeanor. But he has well-deserved reputation for bluntness. He can always be identified with the fact of being very direct and of saying exactly what you think without trying to be polite.

All of us know that he has been the principal detractor of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan from the day one. That Rana Sanaullah misses no opportunity to assail Imran Khan is a well known fact. This politician from Punjab’s Faisalabad would go to any lengths to inflict maximum harm on the reputation of the PTI founder.

Having said that, I must draw this newspaper readers’ attention to what the former interior minister of Pakistan who was, along with many PML-N stalwarts, tasted an ignominious defeat in the recently held general elections, has recently said about Imran Khan, which could be a pleasant shock for all those who hold Imran Khan in high esteem and venerate him for whatever reasons.

According to Rana Sanaullah, Imran Khan’s government came into existence through a rigged election. But in the same breath Rana Sanaullah says Imran Khan’s government was removed under a conspiracy. Rana Sanaullah is also of the view that the cases against Imran were not proceeded in a just or fair manner, and the sentences awarded to him were found to be lacking judicial propriety, which ultimately hurt PML-N’s own electoral prospects in a big way.

I would like to draw the attention of valued readers to the fact that Imran Khan expects no quarter from Rana Sanaullah. The foregoing, therefore, clearly shows that Imran Khan has been meted out a treatment that he never deserved. His ordeal, in my view, must end without any further loss of time.

Needless to say, he’s a charismatic figure with great appeal to the public. Last but not least, Rana Sanaullah must be aware of the fact that level playing field is a concept often used to describe level of fairness in electoral campaigns. The Feb 8 general election has proven that Pakistan is a country where democratic competition is determined less by electoral fraud than by a skewed playing field.

Hamza Bashir Langah, (Lahore)

