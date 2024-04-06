AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.98%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
DGKC 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
FFL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.24%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.4%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.58%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIAA 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.85%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PPL 110.17 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.94%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.36%)
PTC 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (7.5%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.46%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,060 Increased By 54.1 (0.77%)
BR30 22,997 Increased By 259.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-04-06

The democratic competition

Published 06 Apr, 2024 05:28am

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N’s) Rana Sanaullah is widely known for his somewhat coarse demeanor. But he has well-deserved reputation for bluntness. He can always be identified with the fact of being very direct and of saying exactly what you think without trying to be polite.

All of us know that he has been the principal detractor of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan from the day one. That Rana Sanaullah misses no opportunity to assail Imran Khan is a well known fact. This politician from Punjab’s Faisalabad would go to any lengths to inflict maximum harm on the reputation of the PTI founder.

Having said that, I must draw this newspaper readers’ attention to what the former interior minister of Pakistan who was, along with many PML-N stalwarts, tasted an ignominious defeat in the recently held general elections, has recently said about Imran Khan, which could be a pleasant shock for all those who hold Imran Khan in high esteem and venerate him for whatever reasons.

According to Rana Sanaullah, Imran Khan’s government came into existence through a rigged election. But in the same breath Rana Sanaullah says Imran Khan’s government was removed under a conspiracy. Rana Sanaullah is also of the view that the cases against Imran were not proceeded in a just or fair manner, and the sentences awarded to him were found to be lacking judicial propriety, which ultimately hurt PML-N’s own electoral prospects in a big way.

I would like to draw the attention of valued readers to the fact that Imran Khan expects no quarter from Rana Sanaullah. The foregoing, therefore, clearly shows that Imran Khan has been meted out a treatment that he never deserved. His ordeal, in my view, must end without any further loss of time.

Needless to say, he’s a charismatic figure with great appeal to the public. Last but not least, Rana Sanaullah must be aware of the fact that level playing field is a concept often used to describe level of fairness in electoral campaigns. The Feb 8 general election has proven that Pakistan is a country where democratic competition is determined less by electoral fraud than by a skewed playing field.

Hamza Bashir Langah, (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Imran Khan Rana Sanaullah PMLN General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

The democratic competition

MoF says markup payments remain a challenge

Talks on new program: IMF stands ready: Julie

IP gas line project: MoFA asks PD to move forward

Finance Bill 2024: major changes likely in IR Statutes

Islamabad will take up matter with Kabul: Evidence shows TTP’s involvement in terror attacks

Terror attacks on engineers: China’s HEI issues ‘force majeure’ notice

OMCs raise price of HOBC by Rs10 per litre from April 1

Uncertainty surrounds new Senate meeting’s date

Probe body must comprise sitting judges: PBC

‘Anthrax-laced’ letters: 3 CTD teams formed

Read more stories