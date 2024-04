KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday dipped on the local market, which the traders attributed to the decline in the global bullion value.

As the weekend reaches, the precious metal lost Rs900, receding to Rs240200 per tola and Rs772 to Rs205932 per 10 grams. Silver was available for Rs2650 per tola and Rs2271.94 per 10 grams with international value standing at $26.80 per ounce, traders said.

