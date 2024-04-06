CM presents cheque for Rs3.8m to ‘Deaf Cricket Team’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz invited Deaf Cricket Team which remained invincible for 19 years at CM Office.

The players were accorded a warm reception on their arrival. The CM left her seat and sat among the players. She appreciated the abilities of the deaf cricket players and communicated with them through sign-language. The deaf cricketers finger spelled the names of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The CM presented a cheque worth Rs.3.8 million to the players. She enhanced the gift amount for every deaf cricketer from Rs.0.2 million to Rs.0.5 million.

On the demand of the deaf cricketers, the CM ordered to immediately allocate a separate ground for them. She also directed to undertake measures to provide recruitment to the deaf players in the government departments of Punjab. The players presented a golden lion’s statue to the CM.

They also presented Dubai World Cup Trophy to the CM. On the desire of deaf cricketers, the CM promised to arrange their meeting with the Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. The deaf cricket team players prayed for the health and long life of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The CM while communicating through the sign language interpreter stated that she had a great desire to meet with the deaf cricket team players which remained invincible for 19 years adding that the deaf cricketers did not allow their natural physical deficiencies become an obstacle in proving their abilities.

The CM said, “I am pleased to know that the deaf cricketers not only witnesses appreciable development works of the government but encourage them as well. They are all my lions, my children and I acknowledge their abilities from the bottom of my heart.”

