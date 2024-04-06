AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.98%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
DGKC 68.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
FFL 9.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.24%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
MLCF 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.4%)
OGDC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.58%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIAA 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.85%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PPL 110.17 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.94%)
PRL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.36%)
PTC 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (7.5%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.46%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,060 Increased By 54.1 (0.77%)
BR30 22,997 Increased By 259.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-06

CM presents cheque for Rs3.8m to ‘Deaf Cricket Team’

Recorder Report Published 06 Apr, 2024 05:28am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz invited Deaf Cricket Team which remained invincible for 19 years at CM Office.

The players were accorded a warm reception on their arrival. The CM left her seat and sat among the players. She appreciated the abilities of the deaf cricket players and communicated with them through sign-language. The deaf cricketers finger spelled the names of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The CM presented a cheque worth Rs.3.8 million to the players. She enhanced the gift amount for every deaf cricketer from Rs.0.2 million to Rs.0.5 million.

On the demand of the deaf cricketers, the CM ordered to immediately allocate a separate ground for them. She also directed to undertake measures to provide recruitment to the deaf players in the government departments of Punjab. The players presented a golden lion’s statue to the CM.

They also presented Dubai World Cup Trophy to the CM. On the desire of deaf cricketers, the CM promised to arrange their meeting with the Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. The deaf cricket team players prayed for the health and long life of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The CM while communicating through the sign language interpreter stated that she had a great desire to meet with the deaf cricket team players which remained invincible for 19 years adding that the deaf cricketers did not allow their natural physical deficiencies become an obstacle in proving their abilities.

The CM said, “I am pleased to know that the deaf cricketers not only witnesses appreciable development works of the government but encourage them as well. They are all my lions, my children and I acknowledge their abilities from the bottom of my heart.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz Shahbaz Sharif Deaf Cricket Team government departments of Punjab

Comments

200 characters

CM presents cheque for Rs3.8m to ‘Deaf Cricket Team’

MoF says markup payments remain a challenge

Talks on new program: IMF stands ready: Julie

IP gas line project: MoFA asks PD to move forward

Finance Bill 2024: major changes likely in IR Statutes

Islamabad will take up matter with Kabul: Evidence shows TTP’s involvement in terror attacks

Terror attacks on engineers: China’s HEI issues ‘force majeure’ notice

OMCs raise price of HOBC by Rs10 per litre from April 1

Uncertainty surrounds new Senate meeting’s date

Probe body must comprise sitting judges: PBC

‘Anthrax-laced’ letters: 3 CTD teams formed

Read more stories