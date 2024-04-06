CM Maryam reviews ‘School Education Reforms’

LAHORE: The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while chairing a review meeting on the proposed school education reforms in the province, said that delay in the delivery of textbooks is not acceptable.

The role of Punjab School Inspectorate, a proposal to form Standardized Matriculation Examination Board and a proposal to run all matters of school education through a central body were also discussed in the meeting.

An agreement to hold a school hockey league in Punjab and Pakistan’s biggest “School Olympics” was also discussed in the meeting.

The CM directed authorities concerned, to implement a new comprehensive procedure, in line with the International best practices, for the selection of CEOs, DEOs, DDEOs. Under the new mechanism, the selection of CEOs and other admin officers of the education department would be made after test, interview and computer education exam.

The CM said that training of the CEOs should also be ensured. She also directed to provide educational facilities to special children in one government school in each district.

She said, “Schools for transgender will be established at divisional level.” She highlighted the need to start character building classes too in government schools. She said, “The central authority will work on Punjab education, teacher and curriculum development, school development, testing and assessment of learning outcomes.”

Earlier, the authorities concerned briefed the Chief Minister that the supply of 41% textbooks is complete, and books will be provided to all schools by May. The next year, however, textbooks will be provided in February. They also presented Chief Minister a new story book on environmental pollution and climate change for schools.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator-elect Pervaiz Rashid, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, School Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

