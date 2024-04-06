Punjab govt announces Eid holidays

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced public holidays on the account of Eid-ul Fitr 2024 and a notification to this effect has been issued on Friday.

As per notification, there will be public holidays from April 10 to 12 for the offices observing five working days in a week. There will be public holidays from April 10 to 13 for the offices observing six working days in a week.

A day earlier, the federal government issued same schedule of eid holidays with first vacation starting from April 10.

