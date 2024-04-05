AIRLINK 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
Asia Gold: Record price rally takes toll on India demand; China premiums firm

Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2024 05:43pm

Physical gold demand in India remained tepid this week as a blistering rally in domestic prices put off buyers, while premiums held firm in top consumer China.

In India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer and a major importer, domestic prices rose to a record 70,275 rupees per 10 grams this week.

“Buyers are eager to make purchases, but they are waiting for a price correction. We could see good demand if prices correct by 3%-4% from current levels,” said Ashok Jain, proprietor of Mumbai-based gold wholesaler Chenaji Narsinghji.

Indian dealers offered discounts of up to $28 an ounce over official domestic prices - inclusive of 15% import and 3% sales levies, the highest since March 2023 - versus last week’s $40 discount.

“Jewellers sat on the sidelines for nearly a month, anticipating a dip in prices. However, prices continued to rise. While some jewellers made limited purchases this week, overall demand remained lukewarm,” said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank.

Asia gold: unrelenting price rally hammers wedding season demand in India

In China, dealers charged premiums of $25-$30 per ounce over benchmark prices, compared to $15-$35 last week.

“This week’s Chinese holiday (Tomb Sweeping Day) has resulted in a shortened trading week and muted demand for gold,” said Bernard Sin, regional director, Greater China, at MKS PAMP.

“Persistent deflation, property slumps, and trade tensions remain key hurdles, we anticipate no stimulus will be needed for demand in gold,” Sin added.

In Singapore, bullion was sold at between $1 to $2.50 premiums, little changed from last week.

“We’ve seen (an) all time high been set like four times this week and because of that we’ve seen a lot more clients coming to sell their gold bars,” said Brian Lan at Singapore dealer GoldSilver Central.

Meanwhile, dealers sold gold at par to $2.25 premiums in Hong Kong. Gold changed hands at $0.5 premiums in Japan.

